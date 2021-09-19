Go to the main site
    Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centres of Uzbekistan meet

    19 September 2021, 16:06

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met in Tashkent with representatives of Kazakh cultural centres in Uzbekistan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    During the meeting the Minister told that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address initiated the development of a new migration policy concept to contribute to adaption of repatriates. She also focused on educational quotas for young repatriates. The same time, the Minister highlighted importance of preserving culture and language of the Kazakh people.

    One of the largest Kazakh communities in the world lives in Uzbekistan. Last year the Abai Uii cultural and business house opened there.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Government of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
