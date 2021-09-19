Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centres of Uzbekistan meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2021, 16:06
Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centres of Uzbekistan meet

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met in Tashkent with representatives of Kazakh cultural centres in Uzbekistan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

During the meeting the Minister told that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address initiated the development of a new migration policy concept to contribute to adaption of repatriates. She also focused on educational quotas for young repatriates. The same time, the Minister highlighted importance of preserving culture and language of the Kazakh people.

One of the largest Kazakh communities in the world lives in Uzbekistan. Last year the Abai Uii cultural and business house opened there.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed