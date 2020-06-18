Kazakh minister on support for Kazakhs residing abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has commented on the measures of support for Kazakhstani nationals abroad at the Senate plenary session Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Balayeva said, Kazakhstan prioritizes the support for its national abroad. In her speech, she mentioned the Otandastar Fund, founded in 2018, which provides help to those who decide to return to Kazakhstan.

In the last year and a half, over 3 thousand events, involving Kazakhstani nationals abroad have taken place.

She went on to say that such events include children's camps, Kazakh language courses tailored to our nationals abroad. There are 31 online Kazakh language classes in 23 cities. Work is ongoing to open Kazakhstani cultural homes abroad.

The country has finalized the 2021-2025 Program geared towards support for Kazakhstani nationals abroad.