    Kazakh Minister offers condolences to family of Mikhail Dorofeyev

    30 January 2021, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva on her own behalf and on behalf of the Ministry expressed deepest condolences to the family and relatives over the passing away of well-known journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, editor-in-chief of the Informburo.kz information and analytical portal Mikhail Dorofeyev has passed away at the age of 49.

    Dorofeyev dedicated 25 years of his life to the work in mass media sphere. He wrote for numerous Kazakhstani newspapers and headed a number of republican TV channels. He also was a TV host on KTK TV Channel and Astana TV Channel.

    Mikhail Dorofeyev died of heart attack on January 30.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media
