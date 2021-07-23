Go to the main site
    Kazakh Minister of Justice held a number of meetings in US

    23 July 2021, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the period from July 19-21, 2021, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Beketayev, met with representatives of the State Department, the Ministry of Justice, Congress, human rights NGOs and members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.

    A wide range of issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, including democratic transformations and work on human rights issues, were discussed at the meetings.

    On July 21, the Minister of Justice met with representatives of international human rights NGOs.

    Also, M. Beketayev met with Assistant to Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Schwartz. They discussed the development of legal systems and the exchange of experience.

    Following the meetings, the parties agreed to continue effective cooperation.

