Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment re-appointed

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2023, 16:17
Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment re-appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev re-appointed Gani Beisembayev as the Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

Born in June 1969 in Kyzylorda region, Gani Beisembayev was designated to the post of the Minister of Enlightenment at the start of this year, on January 4.

He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University. He started his career as a teacher of the Kazakh language and then worked as a principal at a school.

In 2020 he was named as the President of the Altynsaryn National Academy of Education under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In March 2022 he became the Vice Minister of Education and Science.


