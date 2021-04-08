Kazakh Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi on talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi summarized the outcomes of the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that the talks with the Russian side have been traditionally informative and fruitful, the Kazakh Foreign Minister stated that a wider range of issues, including the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed as well as the views on wider issues regarding the international agenda took were shared. The sides also discussed the issues such as ensuring the stability and security in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Middle East, pointing to the common approach to many regional and global security problems, especially greater trust in the political dialogue.

Special attention was placed on the schedule of international events at high and highest levels, including with the participation of the Heads of State in bilateral and multilateral events.

According to him, preparations will be in place to hold the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, scheduled to take place in Kokshetau city this year. The Heads of State of Russia and Kazakhstan are to attend the Forum.

In his words, the cooperation with Russia was and is one of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities, with the latter demonstrating its solid commitment to friendly partnership.

The Kazakh Minister also noted the two countries’ cooperation in space, including the development of the Cosmodrome, creation of the space rocket complex Baiterek, and so on.

He added that the two countries place a great attention to joint efforts within the CIS, CSTO, UN, OSCE, SCO, and CICA.



