Kazakh Minister makes public new COVID-19 situation scenario

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi updated the scenario of the country’s COVID-19 situation until November, Kazinform reports.

In the worst-case scenario average daily coronavirus cases are expected to reach 6,300 in September, 2,400 in October, he told the Government meeting.

«In the average-case scenario daily cases are forecast to stand at 5,300 in September, 1,800 in October. In the best-case scenario daily, fresh cases are projected to average 4,200 in September, 1,300 in October,» he added.

