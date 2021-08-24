Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Minister makes public new COVID-19 situation scenario

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 August 2021, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi updated the scenario of the country’s COVID-19 situation until November, Kazinform reports.

In the worst-case scenario average daily coronavirus cases are expected to reach 6,300 in September, 2,400 in October, he told the Government meeting.

«In the average-case scenario daily cases are forecast to stand at 5,300 in September, 1,800 in October. In the best-case scenario daily, fresh cases are projected to average 4,200 in September, 1,300 in October,» he added.

As earlier reported, more than 213 mln new coronavirus cases were recorded globally, over 480,000 cases each day. The death toll hit more than 4.4 mln. The most cases were registered in Azerbaijan, Japan, Israel.


