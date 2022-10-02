Kazakh Minister extends Teachers’ Day congratulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Teachers’ Day, the Minister’s Telegram Channel reads.

He said that today the education system is a vast sector bringing together some 500,000 teachers. The Head of State charged to take all necessary measures to support teaching staff. In 2019 the law On the status of the teacher was adopted. Thanks to the President’s decisions the salaries of teachers are increasing year after year by 25%. Next January wages of all teachers working at schools, colleges and kindergartens will grow by 25% more.

The Minister expressed gratitude to teachers for their hard work, commitment to the profession and dedication. He also wished them good health, happiness, success in all deeds and wellbeing, the congratulatory telegram reads.