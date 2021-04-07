Kazakh Minister congratulates Zhas Alash newspaper on 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva visited Zhas Alash newspaper and congratulated its staff on the newspaper’s 100th anniversary, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Minister awarded Kairat Matrekov, Almas Nussip, Seisen Ulukbek, Nurymzhan Mauytov the badge. Others were awarded certificates of commendation, letter of thanks.

She noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence and 100th anniversary of the newspaper. Zhas Alash is one of the prestigious newspapers of Kazakhstan known for impartial coverage of the country’s events.

In conclusion she wished the staff health and success.



