Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Minister congratulates Zhas Alash newspaper on 100th anniversary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2021, 13:10
Kazakh Minister congratulates Zhas Alash newspaper on 100th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva visited Zhas Alash newspaper and congratulated its staff on the newspaper’s 100th anniversary, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Minister awarded Kairat Matrekov, Almas Nussip, Seisen Ulukbek, Nurymzhan Mauytov the badge. Others were awarded certificates of commendation, letter of thanks.

She noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence and 100th anniversary of the newspaper. Zhas Alash is one of the prestigious newspapers of Kazakhstan known for impartial coverage of the country’s events.

In conclusion she wished the staff health and success.


Government of Kazakhstan   Mass media   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires