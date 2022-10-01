Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Minister congratulates on International Day of Older Persons

    1 October 2022, 12:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova heartily congratulated all pensioners of Kazakhstan on the International Day of Older Persons wishing all good health, peace and wellbeing, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Older Persons are the keepers of wisdom and traditions, setting an example of patriotism, commitment, great tolerance and optimisms, the congratulatory telegram reads.

    The Minister noted that there are 51 active ageing centres in Kazakhstan which help the elderly find activities according to their interests. The Ministry takes measures to support the older people, to raise social services, and their involvement into social life.


    Photo: gov.kz



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued