Kazakh Minister congratulates on International Day of Older Persons

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2022, 12:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova heartily congratulated all pensioners of Kazakhstan on the International Day of Older Persons wishing all good health, peace and wellbeing, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Older Persons are the keepers of wisdom and traditions, setting an example of patriotism, commitment, great tolerance and optimisms, the congratulatory telegram reads.

The Minister noted that there are 51 active ageing centres in Kazakhstan which help the elderly find activities according to their interests. The Ministry takes measures to support the older people, to raise social services, and their involvement into social life.


Photo: gov.kz



Government of Kazakhstan   Holidays  
