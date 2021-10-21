Go to the main site
    Kazakh Minister comments on development of Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project

    21 October 2021, 15:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s press conference Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva commented on the development of the Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project, Kazinform reports.

    She noted that the Head of State approved the list of the national projects on October 13 this year which lays the foundation for 10 certain national projects.

    The Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project includes three directions, seven tasks, 21 indicators and 66 large-scale events. The first is further promotion of the Rukhani Jaghyru values, outlined in the Program Article of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy. o this end it is planned to develop 38 projects aimed at supporting and development of creative and intellectual potential of the nation.

    The Minister added that it is expected to involve 88.5% of population into the Rukhani Janghyru projects by 2025, to raise readership within the Reading Nation project up to 40%, build and repair 3,000 facilities funded by philanthropists.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru
