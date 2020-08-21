Kazakh Minister briefs on new educational project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about the new project to be implemented into the new educational process this year.

«The point at issue is strengthening of the pedagogic content in education at all levels, that’s why the Ministry developed the new project which will be introduced since the beginning of this new academic year,» the Minister told the Government plenary session.

The project will be implemented at all educational facilities. The Ministry plans to introduce educational content using new format and requirements.



