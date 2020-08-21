Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh Minister briefs on new educational project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 August 2020, 17:41
Kazakh Minister briefs on new educational project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about the new project to be implemented into the new educational process this year.

«The point at issue is strengthening of the pedagogic content in education at all levels, that’s why the Ministry developed the new project which will be introduced since the beginning of this new academic year,» the Minister told the Government plenary session.

The project will be implemented at all educational facilities. The Ministry plans to introduce educational content using new format and requirements.


Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays