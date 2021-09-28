Go to the main site
    Kazakh Minister attends webinar dated to Access to Information Day

    28 September 2021, 22:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, September 28, a webinar with participation of Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva took place in Kazakh for authorized representatives for access to information of state bodies in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    The event is co-organized by the UNESCO Cluster Office with support of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) celebrated yearly on 28 September. During the webinar themed «The Right to Know – Building Back Better with Access to Information» the Minister noted that access to information impacts today practically all the spheres of the life. Significance of access to information became more apparent during the pandemic. The key task is to timely define pressing issues and provide access to information to the full.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan established authorized representatives (departments) for access to information up to the amendments inserted to the Law On access to information at the close of 2020.

    It is the second webinar held in Kazakhstan. The first one took place in Nur-Sultan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

