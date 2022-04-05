Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh Minister announces coronavirus development forecast

    5 April 2022, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the country’s coronavirus situation forecast, Kazinform reports.

    She said that the global coronavirus situation is unstable. China reports a growth in coronavirus cases associated with Omicron strain spread. Some European countries also record growth in COVID-19 cases. The WHO reported a decrease in new COVID-19 infections last week.

    The Minister stressed that situation in Kazakhstan is stable, the country lifted all quarantine restrictions, but monitors situation on borders. «Vaccination and negative PCR tests are mandatory,» she told journalists.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran