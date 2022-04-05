Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Minister announces coronavirus development forecast

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2022, 14:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the country’s coronavirus situation forecast, Kazinform reports.

She said that the global coronavirus situation is unstable. China reports a growth in coronavirus cases associated with Omicron strain spread. Some European countries also record growth in COVID-19 cases. The WHO reported a decrease in new COVID-19 infections last week.

The Minister stressed that situation in Kazakhstan is stable, the country lifted all quarantine restrictions, but monitors situation on borders. «Vaccination and negative PCR tests are mandatory,» she told journalists.


