    Kazakh Minister and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media hold talks

    13 September 2021, 14:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro as part of her visit to Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Minister told her about the country’s measures to ensure observance of constitutional rights of citizens to receive and disseminate information, measures to support mass media amid pandemic and reduction of revenues.

    The Minister invited Teresa Ribeiro for mutual fruitful work under the Ministry’s various projects in the sphere of development of mass media.

    Following the talks the sides agreed to develop ties in all key directions of mass media development.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

