Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Minister and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 September 2021, 14:20
Kazakh Minister and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro as part of her visit to Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Minister told her about the country’s measures to ensure observance of constitutional rights of citizens to receive and disseminate information, measures to support mass media amid pandemic and reduction of revenues.

The Minister invited Teresa Ribeiro for mutual fruitful work under the Ministry’s various projects in the sphere of development of mass media.

Following the talks the sides agreed to develop ties in all key directions of mass media development.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    OSCE   Mass media   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport