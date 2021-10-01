Kazakh Minister, Almaty Public Council members meet

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with the members of the Almaty Public Council, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting they debated realization of legislative amendments inserted this January to the Law On Public Council. The Minister noted that amendments became another breakthrough in raising efficiency of the public councils. The work of councils is constantly and consistently analyzed by the Ministry, debated with members of social councils, the results of their work are made public at various platforms of state bodies and civil society institutions.

The Minister also told about the Ministry’s work aimed at improving and coordinating the work of public councils.

As stated there, Kazakhstan has 249 public councils, including 33 republican, 216 local (17 in the regions, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and 199 in the cities and districts). The Rukhani janghyru Kazakhstani social development institute and expert community are co-working on the National Report on Public Councils.

