Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakh militaries set record at The Best Warrior 2020 competition in Arizona

    13 March 2020, 10:57

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The state of Arizona in the U.S. hosted the annual The Best Warrior 2020 competition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani soldiers participated in the competition for the first time as part of the plan of military contacts between the Kazakh and U.S. defense ministries for 2020.

    «The event brought together 50 militaries of the U.S. National Guard and two Kazakhstanis – seniour sergeant Nurbol Dauletov and platoon sergeant (unit #68665) Yertilek Bekbolatov,» press officer of the Yug Regional Command Dina Mukharinova says.

    The competition consists of eight stages, such as obstacle race, position finding at night, battle march, live-fire training etc.

    «At almost every stage of the competition, our sergeants finished the first, successfully overcoming obstacles and performing the exercises in a quality manner. They passed the obstacle race in 2 minutes 15 seconds, leaving behind all the competitors and astonishing the organizers,» Pavel Shishkin, Representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region