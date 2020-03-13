Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh militaries set record at The Best Warrior 2020 competition in Arizona

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 March 2020, 10:57
TARAZ. KAZINFORM The state of Arizona in the U.S. hosted the annual The Best Warrior 2020 competition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstani soldiers participated in the competition for the first time as part of the plan of military contacts between the Kazakh and U.S. defense ministries for 2020.

«The event brought together 50 militaries of the U.S. National Guard and two Kazakhstanis – seniour sergeant Nurbol Dauletov and platoon sergeant (unit #68665) Yertilek Bekbolatov,» press officer of the Yug Regional Command Dina Mukharinova says.

The competition consists of eight stages, such as obstacle race, position finding at night, battle march, live-fire training etc.

«At almost every stage of the competition, our sergeants finished the first, successfully overcoming obstacles and performing the exercises in a quality manner. They passed the obstacle race in 2 minutes 15 seconds, leaving behind all the competitors and astonishing the organizers,» Pavel Shishkin, Representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, said.

