Kazakh militaries rank among top-3 at 2019 Intl Army Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Military servicemen of Kazakhstan rank among top-3 following the first stage of the competitions of the 2019 International Army Games, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

Thus, in True Friend dog handlers’ competition held in Moscow region, the canine team of Kazakhstan secured the first place.

In Tank Biathlon contest held at the Alabino training range in Moscow region, Kazakhstani tank crews have retained the first positions for the second day. The crew demonstrated the best result – 21 minutes 50 seconds.

In Aviadarts competition in Russia’s Ryazan, Kazakh air force pilots showed a high level of physical training. The crews of Su-25 jets, Mi-35 and Mi-171Sh helicopters finished the first and the crew of Su-30SM fighter jet stands the third.

Military servicemen participating in the Field Kitchen (Alabino, Moscow region) and Military-Medical Relay Race (Forish training range, Uzbekistan) are ranking the second.

Kazakhstani snipers showed the third result in Sniper Frontier competition (individual contest) held in Brest, Belarus.

Navy sailors have also performed well during the Sea Cup contest in Azerbaijan. The Kazakh crew became the third in the ship damage control.

Meanwhile, a team of Kazakh servicemen retains the third position in the Equestrian Marathon in Mongolia.

In Armenia, the participants of the Warrior of the Commonwealth contest finished the third in military professional servicemen skills

32 competitions of the 2019 International Army Games are underway now in 10 countries. 223 teams from 39 countries of the world are participating in them. Kazakhstani militaries are competing in 16 contests.

The official opening of the 5th International Army Games took place at the Alabino training range in Moscow region on August 3.

This year the Games will be held from August 3 through August 17 at 21 military ranges of 10 countries and in water areas of the Caspian, Baltic seas and the Persian Gulf.

The 40th Otar military base in Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan will host three competitions of the Games – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and Confident Reception. The official opening of the Games in Kazakhstan was held today with the participation of representatives of 13 countries.