Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakh militaries joined CSTO drills in Dushanbe

    26 October 2019, 14:27

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM CSTO member countries are holding joint exercises «Indestructible Brotherhood 2019» in Tajikistan, at the Harb-Maidon military range, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, military contingents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are participating in the drills. Kazakhstan is represented by the divisions of ground forces, peacekeeping troop, air defense forces – 73 servicemen in total – as well as SU-30SM fighters.

    As per scenario, the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces will hold a joint operation on maintaining peace in the region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region