Kazakh militaries joined CSTO drills in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM CSTO member countries are holding joint exercises «Indestructible Brotherhood 2019» in Tajikistan, at the Harb-Maidon military range, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, military contingents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are participating in the drills. Kazakhstan is represented by the divisions of ground forces, peacekeeping troop, air defense forces – 73 servicemen in total – as well as SU-30SM fighters.

As per scenario, the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces will hold a joint operation on maintaining peace in the region.