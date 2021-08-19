Go to the main site
    Kazakh MFA releases statement on situation in Afghanistan

    19 August 2021, 16:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the state on the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    «Kazakhstan is closely following the developments in Afghanistan.

    The country is experiencing another crucial moment in its history. The long-standing conflict should be resolved by the Afghan people themselves.

    Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to ensure the peaceful transition of power as the main prerequisite for internal stability. We support the statement of the UN Security Council on the creation of an inclusive and representative government, respect for the rights of national minorities and women, preventing the presence of groups that pose a threat to other states, and compliance with international law.

    The implementation of these provisions should become a necessary condition for starting a dialogue with the new government of Afghanistan,» the statement reads.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

