Kazakh MFA provides details on repatriation of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with our diplomatic corps in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Belarus and Russia continue with the repatriation efforts of the nationals of Kazakhstan from Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

As part of the agreements with Ukrainian and Polish authorities 80 citizens of Kazakhstan have already crossed the border visa free and without providing PCR tests and are awaiting the repatriation flight in Katowice, Poland.

260 more nationals of Kazakhstan accompanied by Kazakhstani diplomats are to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in the nearest future.

The Foreign Ministry reminds that hotlines for citizens of Kazakhstan in Ukraine have been launched at the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv also contribute to the repatriation efforts.

The Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv works around the clock and has already registered 631 repatriation requests from those who wish to return to Kazakhstan with its help.

The first repatriation flight is expected to take place on 27 February. More repatriation flights are planned in the future.

The nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine are advised to contact the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv. They can also opt to travel to Kyiv or Lviv on their own for further transportation to the Polish border, if possible. However, due to ongoing military actions in Ukraine it can be a mammoth problem to get to those cities. If such is the case, they should constantly keep in touch with the Kazakh Embassy and the Honorary Consuls. When the situation clears up, they will get all the necessary assistance they need.