    Kazakh MFA opens accreditation of foreign journalists

    30 September 2022, 15:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs about the opening of accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the following events:

    October 13, 2022 – VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA);

    October 14, 2022 – Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);

    October 14, 2022 – The Central Asia – Russia Summit.

    Representatives of foreign media must submit an application for accreditation at the following link before 07:00 p.m. Astana time on October 5, 2022: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/:

    1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached form to the email address accreditationkz@gmail.com;

    2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.

    If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

    - Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);

    - Shyngyskhan Tagai, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (707) 7053837 (WhatsApp, Telegram);

    - Tamiris Nurmagambetova, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (747) 2989029 (WhatsApp, Telegram).

    It should be noted that admission to the above-mentioned events will be permitted only with a PCR test with a validity period of 72 hours from the date of receipt of the result.

    The programs of the above-mentioned events will be announced additionally.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Mass media Ministry of Foreign Affairs
