Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh MFA issues statement on situation in Uzbekistan

    4 July 2022, 10:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the situation in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    «Uzbekistan is a fraternal state, a reliable ally, and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Therefore Kazakhstan is concerned over the situation in the friendly neighboring country. We welcome and support the decisions taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan on the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

    We are confident that peace and calm will be restored in fraternal Uzbekistan on the threshold of the crucial political event – the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution.

    Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the course of development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan in accordance with treaties on eternal friendship as of 31 October 1998 and on strategic partnership as of 14 June 2013 as well as the Declaration on Allied Relations as of 6 December 2021,» the statement of the Ministry reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President