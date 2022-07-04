Kazakh MFA issues statement on situation in Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the situation in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

«Uzbekistan is a fraternal state, a reliable ally, and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Therefore Kazakhstan is concerned over the situation in the friendly neighboring country. We welcome and support the decisions taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan on the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

We are confident that peace and calm will be restored in fraternal Uzbekistan on the threshold of the crucial political event – the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution.

Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the course of development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan in accordance with treaties on eternal friendship as of 31 October 1998 and on strategic partnership as of 14 June 2013 as well as the Declaration on Allied Relations as of 6 December 2021,» the statement of the Ministry reads.



