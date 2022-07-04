Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh MFA issues statement on situation in Uzbekistan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 10:58
Kazakh MFA issues statement on situation in Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the situation in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

«Uzbekistan is a fraternal state, a reliable ally, and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Therefore Kazakhstan is concerned over the situation in the friendly neighboring country. We welcome and support the decisions taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan on the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

We are confident that peace and calm will be restored in fraternal Uzbekistan on the threshold of the crucial political event – the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution.

Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the course of development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan in accordance with treaties on eternal friendship as of 31 October 1998 and on strategic partnership as of 14 June 2013 as well as the Declaration on Allied Relations as of 6 December 2021,» the statement of the Ministry reads.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final