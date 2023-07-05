Kazakh MFA hosts briefing on CARICC for diplomatic corps, int’l organizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Atageldy Yazlyev, Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), chaired the briefing on CARICC activities for the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan this week in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, statements were made by the First Deputy Minister Umarov, Director of CARICC Yazlyev, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Central Asia (UNODC) Ashita Mittal, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

During the statement, Umarov noted that no country can solve the drug problem alone, so the fight against the drug threat requires a unified and coordinated effort on the part of the international community. He called on the participants of the event to cooperate with CARICC on its project activities and rendering financial support.

Yazlyev noted the important role of CARICC in combating illicit drug trafficking, and Mittal expressed gratitude the Republic of Kazakhstan for providing constant support to the Center and also called on donor countries to allocate voluntary contributions.

In addition, CARICC held a presentation of the results of its work at the regional and global levels, as well as its capabilities in countering the international drug business.

For reference: CARICC was established in 2009 in Almaty with the support of the UNODC, and is the only interstate structure specializing in combating illicit drug trafficking in Central Asia. CARICC member states are Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, observers are Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, Iran, Italy, Canada, China, Pakistan, Romania, USA, Turkiye, Ukraine, Finland , France, Mongolia, Sweden, and Interpol.