Kazakh MFA discusses implementation of agrts concluded during President Tokayev’s visit to Berlin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Margulan Baimukhan had talks with Coordinator of the German Government for Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and Eastern Partnership countries, Bundestag Deputy Dirk Wiese, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, the sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements concluded during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel as well as the prospects of interaction at the interregional level. The sides confirmed mutual readiness for boosting trade-investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Margulan Baimukhan noted that the first European visit of the Head of State allowed to enter into commercial agreements to the amount of $2.4bn.

The Kazakh Diplomat proposed the German side to back the issue of simplification of visa regime for Kazakhstan which will let activate the bilateral interaction in economic, educational and cultural spheres.

In turn, Dirk Wiese said that the official visit of President Tokayev proved mutual interest in deepening the Kazakh-German partnership.

«We are ready to help in conducting the reforms in Kazakhstan,» the German diplomat said.

The meeting also discussed the humanitarian aspect of the bilateral relations and agreed to maintain the existing dynamics of contacts for further development of the multilateral cooperation.