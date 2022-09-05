Go to the main site
    Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul

    5 September 2022, 20:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with the terrorist act in Kabul, Kazinform reports.

    «The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terrorist act that took place on September 5, 2022 near the building of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul and claimed lives of Russian diplomats.

    We consider it necessary for the Afghan side to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and severely punish the perpetrators as per the law, as well as take measures to ensure the protection of the diplomatic corps accredited in Afghanistan and foreign citizens.

    The Kazakh side supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism and considers any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their employees unacceptable.

    We express our deepest condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the families and friends of the victims,» the statement reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Russia Kazakhstan Afghanistan
