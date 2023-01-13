Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place on January 11, 2023 near an administrative building in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, the press office of the MFA said.

The Foreign Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims and calls the authorities of Afghanistan to intensify the struggle on eradication of the sources of terrorism in its territory

On Wednesday, TASS reported with a reference to Hasht-e Subh Daily that over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul. According to the report, «at least 21 people died and 25 were injured» in the explosion.



