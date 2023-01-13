Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

13 January 2023, 11:22
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place on January 11, 2023 near an administrative building in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, the press office of the MFA said.

The Foreign Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims and calls the authorities of Afghanistan to intensify the struggle on eradication of the sources of terrorism in its territory

On Wednesday, TASS reported with a reference to Hasht-e Subh Daily that over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul. According to the report, «at least 21 people died and 25 were injured» in the explosion.


Related news
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
Теги:
Read also
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News