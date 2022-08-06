Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the attack of extremists on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London, Kazinform reports.

«In connection with the attack of extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in London on August 4, we consider unacceptable any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their personnel.

Such acts of violation of the norms of international law shall be subject to unified condemnation and requires a thorough investigation in order to bring their organizers to responsibility.

We are confident in resilience of Azerbaijani people and express our readiness to provide all-round support to the fraternal state in difficult situations,» the statement reads.

Earlier, Trend reported citing British media, that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had been attacked by a radical religious group on August 4. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the building of the Azerbaijani embassy and causing damage to the building. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 16:30 local time after receiving information that a group of protesters broke into the embassy building. No casualties were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.



