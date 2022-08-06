Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London
6 August 2022 13:07

Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the attack of extremists on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London, Kazinform reports.

«In connection with the attack of extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in London on August 4, we consider unacceptable any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their personnel.

Such acts of violation of the norms of international law shall be subject to unified condemnation and requires a thorough investigation in order to bring their organizers to responsibility.

We are confident in resilience of Azerbaijani people and express our readiness to provide all-round support to the fraternal state in difficult situations,» the statement reads.

Earlier, Trend reported citing British media, that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had been attacked by a radical religious group on August 4. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the building of the Azerbaijani embassy and causing damage to the building. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 16:30 local time after receiving information that a group of protesters broke into the embassy building. No casualties were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.



Related news
First Deputy FM Akan Rakhmetullin visits U.S.
Number of people emigrating from Kazakhstan goes down, according to latest data
Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
Read also
First Deputy FM Akan Rakhmetullin visits U.S.
Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
Kazakhstan adheres to «One China» principle – Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan participates in tenth NPT Review Conference
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
Popular
1 Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan
2 Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan
3 Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at 2022 Asian Judo Championships
4 COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
5 August 6. Today's Birthdays

News

Archive