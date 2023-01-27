Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

    27 January 2023, 21:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, killing one and injuring the diplomatic mission officials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Kazakh MFA issued a statement saying it firmly condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, leading to one death and injuries among diplomatic mission officials.

    Kazakhstan does not tolerate any violence and aggression against diplomatic missions and officials, violating the international law and is universally condemned.

    Condolences were expressed to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, the family members of the killed Azerbaijani citizen Orkhan Askerov, as well as a speedy recovery to those injured.

    The Kazakh Ministry believes the Islamic Republic of Iran carries out a thorough investigation into the incident and holds accountable those behind the attack.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Azerbaijan World News Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
    2 Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
    4 Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
    5 Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts