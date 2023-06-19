Go to the main site
    Kazakh MFA comments on murder of Kazakhstani journalist in Georgia

    19 June 2023, 14:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A suspect in the murder of the Kazakh journalist has been arrested, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh embassy in Tbilisi was informed of the murder of Ms Tolegen in Georgia on May 24.

    The suspect in the murder was detained. The local police are investigating. The details of the case are confidential and can’t be disclosed.

    The Kazakhstani journalist was in Georgia on a private trip that had nothing to do with her professional activity. Her body was repatriated to Kazakhstan and buried on June 2, the ministry confirmed.

    Kazakhstan’s Consul in Georgia keeps in touch with local law-enforcement agencies to control the progress in investigation.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

