Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh men’s team up in 44th Chess Olympiad standings
9 August 2022 07:45

Kazakh men’s team up in 44th Chess Olympiad standings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 8 the Kazakh men’s chess team defeated Croatia at the now-running 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, with a score of 3:1, Sports.kz reads.

It let Kazakhstan climb up from the 25th to the 20th spot in the Olympiad standings.

As earlier reported, Uzbekistan ranks high, while Armenia stands second.

Besides, the Kazakh women's chess team is out of the Top 5 to rank currently 8th in the Olympiad standings.


Photo: sports.kz



Related news
Runner Litvin sets Kazakhstan's 400m record
One more Kazakhstani advances at WTA 1000 in Toronto
Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
Read also
Over 600,000 studied at Kazakhstani universities this year
Over 320 new kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan – Minister
Popular theater actress Larissa Lebedeva dies
Runner Litvin sets Kazakhstan's 400m record
One more Kazakhstani advances at WTA 1000 in Toronto
Over 26,500 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins first-round match at Toronto Open
Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
Popular
1 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
2 Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
3 Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan
4 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
5 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn

News

Archive