Kazakh men’s team secures 11 total medals at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh male boxers earned a total of 11 medals at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakh male boxers won overall 11 medals, including three gold, three silver, and five bronze, at the ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships.

Sanzhar Tashkenbai, Nursultan Altynbek, and Makhmud Sabyrkhan brought the 48, 54, and 57kg gold, respectively, for the country. Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), and Diyas Molzhigitov (75kg) of Kazakhstan took home silver medals.

Kazakhstani Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Yerassyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (over 92kg) settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh women’s team hadcollected nine medals at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok.

Photo: ASBC