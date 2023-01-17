Go to the main site
    Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games

    17 January 2023, 11:34

    LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team overwhelmed Slovakia at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games with the score of 4:0, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Those who shot pucks were Maksim Mukhametov (8th minute), Stanislav Alexandrov (10th minute), Batyrlan Muratov (20th minute) and Oleg Boyko (29th minute).

    Thus, the Kazakh team celebrated the fourth consecutive win at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. Earlier, the team defeated South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1) and Great Britain (15:1).

    78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

    The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.


    Photo: icehockey.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

