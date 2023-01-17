Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games

17 January 2023, 11:34
Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games

LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team overwhelmed Slovakia at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games with the score of 4:0, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Those who shot pucks were Maksim Mukhametov (8th minute), Stanislav Alexandrov (10th minute), Batyrlan Muratov (20th minute) and Oleg Boyko (29th minute).

Thus, the Kazakh team celebrated the fourth consecutive win at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. Earlier, the team defeated South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1) and Great Britain (15:1).

78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.


Photo: icehockey.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures
Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
Read also
Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures
State Counselor to Romanian PM Iulian Chifu: “Astana is key partner of Bucharest in Central Asia”
Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus
Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions
Speed skater Bakdaulet Sagatov 5th at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
News Partner
Popular
1 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
2 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
3 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
4 Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
5 Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister

News