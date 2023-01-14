Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games

14 January 2023, 12:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The men’s ice hockey team of Kazakhstan has overwhelmed Hungary at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 World Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Those who hit the puck into the net were Artyom Korolyov, Abai Mangisbayev, Maksim Mussorov, Vsevolod Logvin, Stanislav Aleksandrov and Sayan Daniyar. The match ended with the score 9:1.

Earlier, the Kazakh team defeated South Korea 5:1.

78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.


Photo:sports.kz

