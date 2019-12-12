Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

Kazakh media delegation visits Anadolu Agency

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 December 2019, 18:51
Kazakh media delegation visits Anadolu Agency

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh media delegation visited Anadolu Agency headquarters in Ankara, Turkey’s capital on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The visit came as part of an event organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Ankara to mark the independence day of Kazakhstan.

Representing the leading Kazakh newspapers, television channels and news agencies, the delegation was welcomed by the Anadolu Agency’s Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Metin Mutanoglu.

Mutanoglu informed the delegates about the agency activities, the languages of broadcast and its objectives, as well as the international structure and functioning of the organization.

He said that Anadolu Agency -- broadcasting in 13 languages -- is among the world's most important media organizations.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a well-established global news agency with operations in most major regions around the globe, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Asia-Pacific.

Underlining the strong relation between Kazakh and Turkish people, Mutanoglu said: «We have good relations with Kazakhstan politically and economically. We see Kazakhstan as the most stable country in the Central Asia and, hopefully, we will see a much stronger Kazakhstan in the future.»

Mutanoglu stated that Anadolu Agency's network covers 90% of the world's population.

«Anadolu Agency has 41 offices in 35 countries, representatives in 100 countries and serves to subscribers in 76 countries,» he added.

He also said that the agency has staff from 124 different nationalities.

Mass media   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport