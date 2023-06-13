Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2023, 17:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan was detained in Thailand, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov told journalists the information about detention of the Kazakh man had been confirmed by Thai authorities.

According to Smadiyarov, the man’s identity was established. The detainee was put under arrest for 45 days for overstay in the country. No further details were provided.

He stressed the Kazakh Embassy in Thailand constantly keeps in touch with Thai law-enforcement agencies.

Earlier it was reported that Thai police had arrested a Kazakh man at an airport in Phuket suspected of attacking a Russian citizen.


