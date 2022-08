Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh male chess team defeated the Croatian team 2.5-0.5 at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alisher Suleimenov and Rinat Zhumabayev brought their team two wins, while Kazybek Nogerbek got a tie in matches against Croatian players.

The Kazakh male chess team ranked 25th after a loss to the Serbian team.





Photo: Anish Giri